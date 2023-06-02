KAREN HILLIER: BRAZOSbrazos

Art Building SRO Photo Gallery

Walk-through with the Artist on Monday, February 6th at 3:00 PM

Exhibition continues through Sunday, February 12th.

The SRO Photo Gallery invites you to view Karen Hillier’s photographic series BRAZOSbrazos consisting of pinhole stereo photos from the Brazos River bottomlands.

Hillier, Professor Emerita from Texas A&M University, is now a full-time practicing artist. Photographed bottomlands between the Big Brazos and Little Brazos Rivers in Texas, the work on display expands the application of stereo pinhole photography. Hillier focuses on how the land was influenced by Italian immigrant farmers, as well as the natural forces of the Brazos rivers.

Hillier will conduct a walk-through gallery talk of her work on Monday, February 6th starting at 3:00 PM. The exhibition and gallery walk-through are free and open to the public.

Preview the work at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/art/landmark-arts/SRO_Photo_Gallery/index.php