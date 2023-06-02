Petroleum Engineering is looking for a non-engineering freshman or sophomore for long term student assistant position (2-3 years) starting immediately- this is not an RA or TA position. As a Student Assistant, you will work up to 20 hours a week doing basic clerical work (Working in Excel, Word and other Microsoft Office applications, answering phones, filing, and greeting students and visitors). Student Assistants are required to work according to the TTU staff calendar, such as during summers, spring break and part of the winter holidays. Must be available to work during the summer! However, you will have official holidays off and can plan vacations accordingly. Please email PE@TTU.EDU with your resume and class schedules to apply.