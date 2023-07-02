Each lunch and learn session will run 12:00pm - 1:00pm in room 153 of the TLPDC (TTU Library 1st floor). We encourage you to bring your lunch and join us in connecting with faculty and staff colleagues. Beverages will be provided.

Virtual attendance registration available





2023 Sessions and Topics

February 22nd: Integrating Engaged Scholarship into Your Course Curriculum

*Session will focus on Engaged Teaching and ways of integrating student engagement into the curriculum.

March 23rd: Integrating Engaged Scholarship into Your Research

*Session will focus on how to conduct Engaged Research in a responsible way following IRB guidelines.





Register HERE