Join Texas Tech Outreach and Engagement this semester for our inaugural Engaged Scholarship Lunch and Learn series. During spring 2023, we will host two FREE sessions featuring brief presentations, followed by Q&A and participant discussions. Each session will highlight opportunities and best practices for engaging with community partners – whether in teaching, research, creative activity, or service.



We will meet from 12:00pm until 1:00pm in room 153 of the TLPDC (TTU Library 1st floor). Bring your lunch and join us in connecting with other community-engaged faculty and staff colleagues. Beverages will be provided.

Registration for virtual participation is available.

2023 Sessions and Topics

February 22nd: Integrating Engaged Scholarship into Your Course Curriculum

This session will focus on Engaged Teaching and successful ways of integrating student engagement into the curriculum.



March 23rd: Integrating Engaged Scholarship into Your Research

This session will discuss how to conduct Engaged Research with the community in an ethical and responsible way following IRB guidelines and best practices in building and maintaining reciprocal, mutually beneficial partnerships.





Register HERE