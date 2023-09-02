HDFS Study Abroad in LONDON!
DATES: June 1-29, 2023
TWO courses: HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development & Family Sciences and HDFS 3322 Family in the Community
Opportunities: Excursions to Cambridge and Salisbury (Stonehenge!); field trips to schools, museums, etc.; enjoy tours, teas, shopping, and the London theater!
Who can go? HDFS and ALL majors are welcome.
UPCOMING ADVISING SESSIONS (mandatory): Via Zoom -- Thurs., Feb. 9; Tues., Feb 21; and Wed., March 1st. See Study Abroad website.
Contact: Dr. Stephanie Shine (stephanie.shine@ttu.edu) or Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu)