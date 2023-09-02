TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Study Abroad with Human Development & Family Sciences in London this summer!
HDFS Study Abroad in LONDON!

DATES:   June 1-29, 2023

TWO courses:  HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development & Family Sciences and HDFS 3322 Family in the Community

Opportunities:  Excursions to Cambridge and Salisbury (Stonehenge!); field trips to schools, museums, etc.; enjoy tours, teas, shopping, and the London theater!

Who can go?   HDFS and ALL majors are welcome. 

UPCOMING ADVISING SESSIONS (mandatory) Via Zoom -- Thurs., Feb. 9; Tues., Feb 21; and Wed., March 1st.  See Study Abroad website.

Contact:  Dr. Stephanie Shine (stephanie.shine@ttu.edu) or Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu)

Posted:
2/9/2023

Originator:
Sara Dodd

Email:
sara.dodd@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


Categories