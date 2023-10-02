Roses are red violets are blue I know you’ll love our bouquet, get ‘em for you or for your boo!
I have attached the form to place your order!! You don’t wanna miss out on these yummy goodies!
https://forms.gle/4J7hAoGcxoWUVWgh9
All the bouquets are made with love from the sisters of Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority INC. and both small and large bouquets will include:
- Strawberries
- Marshmallows
- Pretzels
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
After you fill out this order request, we will contact you to go over details and availability for pick-up method.
For any questions or requests please contact:
Our fundraising chair
Zenaida Gonzales
(806)-781-6054
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Venmo: @TTU-GammaAlphaOmega
Instagram: @ttugammas
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization