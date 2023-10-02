TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Chocolate Covered Bouquets From GAO To You

Roses are red violets are blue I know you’ll love our bouquet, get ‘em for you or for your boo!


I have attached the form to place your order!! You don’t wanna miss out on these yummy goodies! 


https://forms.gle/4J7hAoGcxoWUVWgh9



All the bouquets are made with love from the sisters of Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority INC. and both small and large bouquets will include:

- Strawberries

- Marshmallows

- Pretzels 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

After you fill out this order request, we will contact you to go over details and availability for pick-up method. 

For any questions or requests please contact:

Our fundraising chair 

Zenaida Gonzales

(806)-781-6054

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Venmo: @TTU-GammaAlphaOmega 

Instagram: @ttugammas



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization
Posted:
2/10/2023

Originator:
Zenaida Gonzales

Email:
zengonza@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


