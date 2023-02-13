Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Cameron Chandler, owner and president of an oil and gas asset management and consulting firm.





Cameron D. Chandler will present “U.S. LNG Global Market Update – A Brief History and Discussion of Current Events” at the upcoming Texas Tech School of Law Energy Law Lecture Series.





Chandler is the Owner of Chandler Energy Resources, LLC, an oil and gas consulting firm specializing in exploration, production and hydrocarbon marketing business matters. With a Dallas area base of operations, Chandler assists energy industry clients in the areas of Upstream Petroleum Land Management / Midstream Mergers & Acquisitions Due Diligence, Asset Management, Project Development and Litigation Support.





After receiving his BBA in Petroleum Land Management from The University of Texas at Austin in 1983, Chandler began as a landman for Texas Oil & Gas Corp. in Midland, Texas. Later relocating to the Company’s Dallas headquarters, Chandler transferred to affiliate, Delhi Gas Pipeline Corporation during deregulation of the U.S. natural gas industry. Capitalizing on his combined expertise in petroleum land management and hydrocarbon marketing, Chandler worked in several public and private ventures, including Regal Petroleum/Commercial Gas Corporation, Aurora Natural Gas, Inc., Corpus Christi Natural Gas, Inc., Coquest Energy Services, Inc., and Energy Transfer Company.





Chandler's objective of creating a targeted oil and gas business consulting operation took shape in the formation of his company in 2005. Formally incorporated in 2011, Chandler Energy Resources, LLC’s mission is to help its clients excel through increased efficiencies within the various business disciplines of exploration, production, and value chain optimization.





Chandler currently serves as Past Chair and Executive Committee Board Member of the McCombs School of Business BBA Advisory Board at The University of Texas at Austin, where he also serves as Guest Instructor, Lecturer, and Mentor in The Undergraduate Energy Management Program and Masters Programs, and as a regular Guest Instructor at SMU’s Cox School of Business, including many energy industry association lecture appearances.





Those attending the live lecture or attending the lecture live via Zoom are eligible for one hour of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit. Contact Blake Groves at blake.groves@ttu.edu for details.



