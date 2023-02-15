|
TTU Students, Advisors, Faculty & Staff, please join us for a come-n-go Birthday Party for the U-STEM Center's 1st Birthday! Wednesday, February 15th from 1:00-4:00 pm in Doak Hall Room 100. Come see the available resources to STEM majors in this unique study space! Bring a friend and enjoy a piece of birthday cake! Hosted by the STEM Center for Outreach, Research & Education (STEM CORE).
|Posted:
2/10/2023
Originator:
Allison Eubanks
Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu
Department:
STEM Core ORDC
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/15/2023
Location:
Doak Hall Room 100
