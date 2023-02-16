Jacqueline M. Holland, Ed.D., CFCS, is an award-winning Associate Professor and Chair in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. Throughout her career in education, she has served as a classroom teacher, school administrator, and district supervisor for family and consumer sciences programs. Dr. Holland served as the president of the National Coalition for Black Development in Family and Consumer Sciences. In her tenure as president of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS), she explored the practice of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization. This exploration led to the creation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion community that she currently manages. Dr. Holland is co-author of the recently published book African Americans in the Human Sciences: Challenges and Opportunities, which explores the role and experiences of African American women, scholars, and educators in human, family, and consumer sciences.