The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. The lectures will be offered monthly at 12:00 noon CT. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.



Psychological Impact of Cancer: A Driver of Healthspan

Speaker: Brennan Parmelee Streck, Ph.D., R.N., M.P.H.

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Thanks to the last few decades' advances in detection, treatment, and surveillance, people with cancer are living longer than ever and the population of aged survivors is growing exponentially. However, lifespan is not necessarily equal to healthspan, and survivors' chronological age may not accurately reflect their biological age. In this presentation, Dr. Streck will discuss the topic of accelerated aging in the context of cancer survivorship, the contribution of psycho-emotional impact, and a potential framework for exploring the association between the two.



2/14/2023



Michelle Ensminger



michelle.ensminger@ttuhsc.edu



Global Health Lbk



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/22/2023



Location: via Zoom: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aZzV5ymOTBmK5xQEmSiQIg



