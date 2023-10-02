Monday, February 13th

Safe-Science Office Hours

Experimental Sciences Building II Room 406, 11am-1pm

Stop by the EHS TIPS Training Lab for snacks, safety mini lessons, safety giveaways and resources!

Tuesday, February 14th

Will you be my Safety-tine?

Free Speech Area, 11AM - 1PM

Stop by the EHS tent in the Free Speech Area for valentine's day candy and stickers and to tell us what you "love" or "hate" about campus safety.

Wednesday, February 15th

Safe-Science Office Hours

Experimental Sciences Building II Room 406, 1 - 3PM

Thursday, February 16th

Biological Safety Cabinet Training

Experimental Sciences Building II Room 406, 2 - 4PM

Registration required, space limited

Colors and Cookies

Experimental Sciences Building II Room 406, 3 - 4PM

Stop by the EHS TIPS Training Lab for cookies, drinks, and a coloring break to relax your mind.

Friday, February 17th

Lab Safety Refresher Training

Experimental Sciences Building II Room 406, 10AM - 12PM

Registration required

Safe-Tea Writing Hour

TLPDC Room 151, University Library, 3-4PM

Come have afternoon tea with EHS staff and get some assistance writing Work Area Safety Plans, Standard Operating Procedures, training plans, field safety plans, safety documents for grant proposals and IBC applications.

Registration required