Tuesday, February 14th
Will you be my Safety-tine?
Free Speech Area, 11AM - 1PM
Stop by the EHS tent in the Free Speech Area for valentine's day candy and stickers and to tell us what you "love" or "hate" about campus safety.
Wednesday, February 15th
Safe-Science Office Hours
Experimental Sciences Building II Room 406, 1 - 3PM
Stop by the EHS TIPS Training Lab for snacks, safety mini lessons, safety giveaways and resources!
Thursday, February 16th
Biological Safety Cabinet Training
Experimental Sciences Building II Room 406, 2 - 4PM
Registration required, space limited
Colors and Cookies
Experimental Sciences Building II Room 406, 3 - 4PM
Stop by the EHS TIPS Training Lab for cookies, drinks, and a coloring break to relax your mind.
Friday, February 17th
Lab Safety Refresher Training
Experimental Sciences Building II Room 406, 10AM - 12PM
Registration required
Safe-Tea Writing Hour
TLPDC Room 151, University Library, 3-4PM
Come have afternoon tea with EHS staff and get some assistance writing Work Area Safety Plans, Standard Operating Procedures, training plans, field safety plans, safety documents for grant proposals and IBC applications.
Registration required