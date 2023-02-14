The Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship is awarded annually to (2) currently enrolled full-time Texas Tech University students who have demonstrated leadership at Texas Tech University and have maintained a 3.0 cumulative GPA.

SCHOLARSHIP AWARD

The Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship is awarded during the spring /summer for the following academic year as long as funds are available. Recipients will receive $500.00 for the fall semester and $500.00 for the spring semester as long as they continue to be enrolled full-time in courses at Texas Tech University. These funds are made available through the previous Barnes & Noble contract that was in place at Texas Tech University.





APPLICANT CRITERIA

1. Be a fulltime student at Texas Tech University. Texas Tech University Health Science Center students are not eligible for the scholarship.

2. Must have demonstrated leadership and service to, for, or in the name of Texas Tech University.

3. Maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 at time of application for the scholarship and receipt of the scholarship.

4. The annual scholarship is awarded twice, once in the fall and once again in the spring to the recipient as long as she/he remains enrolled as a TTU student. Recipients may reapply annually.





APPLICATION

To apply for the Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship, students must submit the following:

• The completed application form.

• A cover letter detailing the candidate’s qualifications for the award.

• A resume highlighting activities, honors, leadership, service experience, and awards.





SCHOLARSHIP SELECTION CRITERIA

Scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of the applicant’s demonstrated leadership and service at Texas Tech University and the quality of the application.





SCHOLARSHIP SELECTION COMMITTEE

Representatives from Texas Tech University’s Professional Staff will comprise the Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship selection committee.





NOTIFICATION OF SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Award notifications will be sent to chosen applicants by March 31, 2023.

All scholarship funds will be credited toward the Texas Tech student account to cover tuition and fees at the beginning of each semester.





APPLICATION DEADLINE

Applications must be submitted to Katherine Taylor in Student Union & Activities (Student Union 201) by 5:00pm on Friday, March 3, 2023. Questions about the scholarship should be directed to Jon Mark Bernal or Katherine Taylor at (806) 742-3636.