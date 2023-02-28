TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Calling First-Gen Red Raiders & High School Students!

The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion's First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs presents the First Gen Student Summit on Tuesday, February 28, 2023!

 This event is free for all students! Celebrate First-Generation in College (FGC) students by creating community, sharing experiences, and learning students skills.

How To Register: 

UNDERGRAD & GRAD STUDENTS: REGISTER HERE

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS: REGISTER HERE

  1. Only 1 school official should register a student group
  2. In the portal you will have the opportunity to include other staff that will be attending day of
  3. You will use the HS Group Registration Template part of the registration process and email to FGTMP@ttu.edu 
  4. You will also need to submit the Activity Release Form for each student attending, this can be scanned and emailed to FGTMP@ttu.edu
    • Fill Out: Printed Name of Student/Participant
    • Activity: 2023 First-Gen Student Summit
    • Instructor/Sponsor: Insert HS or Group Name
    • Semester/ Dates of Participation: February 28, 2023
    • Signature of Parent or Guardian
  5. If you have registration questions, contact Dr. LaTricia Phillips or Dr. Shanoy Anderson
Posted:
2/8/2023

Originator:
Tricia Phillips

Email:
latricia.phillips@ttu.edu

Department:
PI Carol Sumner

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/28/2023

Location:
SUB Ballroom


