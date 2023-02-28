The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion's First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs presents the First Gen Student Summit on Tuesday, February 28, 2023! This event is free for all students! Celebrate First-Generation in College (FGC) students by creating community, sharing experiences, and learning students skills. How To Register: UNDERGRAD & GRAD STUDENTS: REGISTER HERE

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS: REGISTER HERE

Only 1 school official should register a student group In the portal you will have the opportunity to include other staff that will be attending day of You will use the HS Group Registration Template part of the registration process and email to FGTMP@ttu.edu You will also need to submit the Activity Release Form for each student attending, this can be scanned and emailed to FGTMP@ttu.edu Fill Out: Printed Name of Student/Participant

Activity: 2023 First-Gen Student Summit

Instructor/Sponsor: Insert HS or Group Name

Semester/ Dates of Participation: February 28, 2023

Signature of Parent or Guardian If you have registration questions, contact Dr. LaTricia Phillips or Dr. Shanoy Anderson.

Posted:

2/8/2023



Originator:

Tricia Phillips



Email:

latricia.phillips@ttu.edu



Department:

PI Carol Sumner



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/28/2023



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

