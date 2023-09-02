Are you interested in visiting and traveling in beautiful Italy? The Math in Italy program will take place in historic Benevento in south-central Italy where the Romans defeated the Greeks and began their empire in 275 BC. Benevento is a small town nestled in the hills of central Italy and has a rustic charm not found in the big cities.

The students will study TTU math courses (taught be TTU faculty) at the University of Sannio. The program lasts for 6 weeks and costs $2950. The courses offered are Linear Algebra (Math 2360) and Higher Math for Engineers and Scientists I (Math 3350). You may take one or both courses. Included in the fee are accommodations with breakfast for 6 weeks, 4 excursio ns and 2 industry visits, and a group dinner. The program dates are May 13, 2023 through June 23, 2023. Add in the cost of the airfare and tuition/fees for two TTU courses, the total costs are only about $8000.

COVID vaccination is not needed. Details of the program may be found Details of the program may be found in this page

Applications are still being accepted , but the program will likely close in mid-February. If you have questions, please contact the program director Prof. Ram Iyer (Mathematics and Statistics) at ram.iyer@ttu.edu as soon as possible. Posted:

2/9/2023



Originator:

Ram Iyer



Email:

ram.iyer@ttu.edu



Department:

Mathematics and Statistics





Categories

Academic

