Low cost, six week, study abroad program in Italy
Are you interested in visiting and traveling in beautiful Italy? The Math in Italy program will take place in historic Benevento in south-central Italy where the Romans defeated the Greeks and began their empire in 275 BC. Benevento is a small town nestled in the hills of central Italy and has a rustic charm not found in the big cities.

The students will study TTU math courses (taught be TTU faculty) at the University of Sannio. The program lasts for 6 weeks and costs $2950.  The courses offered are Linear Algebra (Math 2360) and Higher Math for Engineers and Scientists I (Math 3350). You may take one or both courses. Included in the fee are accommodations with breakfast for 6 weeks, 4 excursions and 2 industry visits, and a group dinner. The program dates are May 13, 2023 through June 23, 2023. Add in the cost of the airfare and tuition/fees for two TTU courses, the total costs are only about $8000.
 

COVID vaccination is not needed. Details of the program may be found in this page.

Applications are still being accepted, but the program will likely close in mid-February. If you have questions, please contact the program director Prof. Ram Iyer (Mathematics and Statistics) at ram.iyer@ttu.edu as soon as possible.
Posted:
2/9/2023

Originator:
Ram Iyer

Email:
ram.iyer@ttu.edu

Department:
Mathematics and Statistics


