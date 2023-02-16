In honor of Black History Month, the exhibit, “Black Heroes in the Comics: 1930s to 2022,” curated by Pop Culture Librarian Rob Weiner, has expanded to include “Black Comic Creators” and is on display in the Peters Family Legacy Library located in the Black Cultural Center.

The exhibit highlights the work of black comic creators throughout the twentieth and twenty first centuries. These include notable creators who were editors, writers and artists including Orrin C. Evans, Bertrand A. Fitzgerald, Matt Baker, Jackie Ormes, Dwayne McDuffie and Taneka Stotts, among others.

The exhibit will open with a discussion and meet-and-greet with Weiner at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in the Peters Library.

Attendees also may create their own ‘zine (informal artistic expression) at the Peters Library.