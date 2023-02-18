So what's the story of God that is found in Scripture? In this seminar/small group we will discuss the story as well as work at being able to tell it to anyone who asks within 5-10 minutes. We will begin our discussions on Saturday, February 18 from 10am-12noon at Tech BSM building. Future meeting times will be include a meeting in March and April (these will also be one day/morning events)
To register or to request more info click HERE
The Baptist Student Ministry is a registered student organization of Texas Tech.