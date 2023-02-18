TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Journey Thru The Story of God Seminar/Discussion
So what's the story of God that is found in Scripture? In this seminar/small group we will discuss the story as well as work at being able to tell it to anyone who asks within 5-10 minutes. We will begin our discussions on Saturday, February 18 from 10am-12noon at Tech BSM building. Future meeting times will be include a meeting in March and April (these will also be one day/morning events) 

To register or to request more info click HERE

The Baptist Student Ministry is a registered student organization of Texas Tech. 
Posted:
2/14/2023

Originator:
Joseph Robin

Email:
Keaton.Robin@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 2/18/2023

Location:
Tech BSM Building (2401 13th Street)

Categories