Journey Thru The Story of God Seminar/Discussion

So what's the story of God that is found in Scripture? In this seminar/small group we will discuss the story as well as work at being able to tell it to anyone who asks within 5-10 minutes. We will begin our discussions on Saturday, February 18 from 10am-12noon at Tech BSM building. Future meeting times will be include a meeting in March and April (these will also be one day/morning events)

To register or to request more info click HERE

The Baptist Student Ministry is a registered student organization of Texas Tech. Posted:

2/14/2023



Originator:

Joseph Robin



Email:

Keaton.Robin@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 2/18/2023



Location:

Tech BSM Building (2401 13th Street)



Categories

Student Organization

