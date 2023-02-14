You will be required to have two face-to-face visits, watch eculinary medicine education video every week, use the salt seasoning in the bottle provided as your “salt”, and input your daily food intake into the MyFitnessPal app. You will be asked to complete a pre- and post-survey for food intake and record your daily food intake in the MyFitnessPal app on your phone or computer. Your salt seasoning will be provided, and you will be asked to bring the container back and it will be weighed. You will receive a total of $100 for participating in the study. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/14/2023



Originator:

Carson Maher



Email:

carmaher@ttu.edu



Department:

Nutritional Sciences





Categories

Research

