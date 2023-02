Join us in the United Supermarkets Arena, Saturday, February 18th at 2pm as YOUR Lady Raider Basketball team host the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State! Be sure to get there early as we will honor our 5 seniors pregame!

Ticket link: https://bit.ly/40SPLkU

2/16/2023



Brianna Lemaster



Bri.Lemaster@ttu.edu



Athletic Director



Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/18/2023



United Supermarkets Arena



Athletics