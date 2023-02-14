Join us for this engaging virtual book read experience centered around themes of racism, sexism and wellness.

Book: "Coretta: My Love, My Life, My Legacy" by Coretta Scott King with the Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds

Featured Speaker (Feb. 15): Wellness expert Dr. Kellie N. Kirksey, licensed clinical counselor, expressive arts therapist, yoga instructor and reiki practitioner

Time: 5:30 - 7 p.m. CST

Dates: February 15 & 22 and March 1 & 8, 2023

Register: via via Zoom

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech College of Education, University Libraries and Humanities Center. Co-sponsored by Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Department of English, Honors College, School of Law, Rawls College of Business and Women's & Gender Studies. Posted:

2/14/2023



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





