Join us for this engaging virtual book read experience centered around themes of racism, sexism and wellness.
Book: "Coretta: My Love, My Life, My Legacy" by Coretta Scott King with the Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds
Featured Speaker (Feb. 15): Wellness expert Dr. Kellie N. Kirksey, licensed clinical counselor, expressive arts therapist, yoga instructor and reiki practitioner
Time: 5:30 - 7 p.m. CST
Dates: February 15 & 22 and March 1 & 8, 2023
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech College of Education, University Libraries and Humanities Center. Co-sponsored by Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Department of English, Honors College, School of Law, Rawls College of Business and Women's & Gender Studies.