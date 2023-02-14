TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Virtual Book Read Series to spotlight memoir by Coretta Scott King
Join us for this engaging virtual book read experience centered around themes of racism, sexism and wellness. 

Book: "Coretta: My Love, My Life, My Legacy" by Coretta Scott King with the Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds 

Featured Speaker (Feb. 15): Wellness expert Dr. Kellie N. Kirksey, licensed clinical counselor, expressive arts therapist, yoga instructor and reiki practitioner

Time: 5:30 - 7 p.m. CST

Dates: February 15 & 22 and March 1 & 8, 2023

Register: via Zoom

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech College of Education, University Libraries and Humanities Center. Co-sponsored by Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Department of English, Honors College, School of Law, Rawls College of Business and Women's & Gender Studies.
