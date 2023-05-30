Are you interested in Japanese Culture? This is a brand new course offered in Summer 1 and covers multiple aspects of Japanese culture including history, society, education system, entertainment, etc. This is a fully online course with no prerequisite. It is conducted in English so you don't need to know the Japanese language! Email me if you have any questions. reina.tanimoto@ttu.edu

Posted:

2/17/2023



Originator:

Reina Tanimoto



Email:

Reina.Tanimoto@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:50 AM

Event Date: 5/30/2023



Location:

Fully online on ZOOM



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

