Join us for second annual Open Education Week Virtual Conference

Learn about open education efforts happening within the Texas Tech University System and South Plains College during the second annual Open Education Week Virtual Conference, "With Open, It's Possible."

When: March 6-10, 2023 Where: via Zoom Who: Keynote speaker will be Jeff Gallant, Program Director of Affordable Learning Georgia

2/17/2023



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library





