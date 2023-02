Join Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching for America Saves Week as we talk about saving for the unexpected, major milestones, and the little things in life. Visit us at the Student Union Building Lobby on 2/28 - 3/2 from 12 pm - 2 pm to learn more about how to efficiently save money!





Do you want FREE and CONFIDENTIAL peer-to-peer financial coaching? Visit our website at www.r2b.ttu.edu or email us at redtoblack@ttu.edu to schedule an appointment! We hope to see you soon!