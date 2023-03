With the start of severe weather season, Texas Tech will test its TechAlert! emergency communication system used to alert the university community of emergency situations, class cancellations and delays. This also will include a test of the building public address system. To update cell or home phone information, visit emergency.ttu.edu. Posted:

3/20/2023



Bree Walker



Bree.Walker@ttu.edu



Marketing and Communications



Time: 10:50 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 3/21/2023



Location: Texas Tech University Lubbock Campus



