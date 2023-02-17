TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Statistical Consultant Position
The Texas Tech Graduate Center has a part-time opening for a statistical consultant. The mission of the statistical consultant is to help graduate students and postdoctoral fellows with all aspects of statistical data analysis. 

Eligible candidates should have a strong statistics background, teaching or tutoring experience, and ability to implement fundamental statistical analyses across a variety of disciplines. 

Interested candidates can email Mari Baeza at maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu for more information. 
2/17/2023

Maryellen Baeza

maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu

Graduate School


