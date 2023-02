Texas Tech University Huckabee College of Architecture and Museum of Texas Tech University announce the LAND ARTS 2022 EXHIBITION. The opening reception will take place from 6:00 - 8:00 PM CST, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th Street in Lubbock, Texas .

Gallery Hours and Events: The exhibition is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM CST and Sundays 1:00 - 5:00 PM CST. Admission is free.

