TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Scheduled Maintenance for Security and System Updates - eRaider Sign-in Affected
Telecommunications will apply required security and system updates nightly, February 20 - February 23, 2023, from 10 pm to 4 am Central time, to ensure operational integrity. Due to high availability system architecture, no major impact is expected. However, the following services may experience momentary interruptions during this time:
  • eRaider Web Sign-In
  • Shibboleth authentication
  • Domain Name System (DNS)
  • Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)
  • Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, Remote Desktop Gateway, and VPN)
  • TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services
  • Phone & Instant Messaging Services
  • UC Faxing Services
  • University Call Center
  • Campus Software Download 
  • eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS)
If you encounter problems accessing these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
2/17/2023

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories