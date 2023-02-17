eRaider Web Sign-In

Shibboleth authentication

Domain Name System (DNS)

Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)

Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, Remote Desktop Gateway, and VPN)

TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services

Phone & Instant Messaging Services

UC Faxing Services

University Call Center

Campus Software Download

eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS) If you encounter problems accessing these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Telecommunications will apply required security and system updates nightly, February 20 - February 23, 2023, from 10 pm to 4 am Central time, to ensure operational integrity. Due to high availability system architecture, no major impact is expected. However, the following services may experience momentary interruptions during this time: Posted:

2/17/2023



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

