The Department of Psychological Sciences is seeking college students, aged 18-25 who report a history of alcohol, marijuana, or any other substance use to participate in our research study on mood, behavior, and health.





The study will take approximately 20-25 minutes to complete.





Participation is anonymous. All participation is entirely remote.





You will receive a $10 Amazon gift card for your participation.





Please contact our lab for more information or to participate: ttuphablab@gmail.com