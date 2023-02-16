The University Libraries is currently taking abstract submissions for the Sandy River Endowment Scholarship. T

he Sandy River Memorial Endowment Scholarship will award $500 each to two TTU students, one graduate and one undergraduate, in recognition of outstanding library and/or archival research in gender studies or related fields.

Winners will be awarded/recognized at the Women's and Gender Studies All-University Conference luncheon. Deadline: February 17, 2023.





Submit abstracts https://forms.office.com/r/vegPv6zYrg



