Sandy River Memorial Endowment Scholarship taking submissions!
The University Libraries is currently taking abstract submissions for the Sandy River Endowment Scholarship. The Sandy River Memorial Endowment Scholarship will award $500 each to two TTU students, one graduate and one undergraduate, in recognition of outstanding library and/or archival research in gender studies or related fields. 

2/16/2023

Esther Medina De Leon

esther.de-leon@ttu.edu

Library


