There will be 2 lectures given on Wednesday, February 22,2023 featuring guest speaker, Professor Robert T. Kennedy from the University of Michigan. The first, the Technical Lecture titled “Advances in LC-MS with Applications to Metabolomics ”, will be from 12 pm to 1 pm in ESB 120. The second, the Public Lecture titled “The Future Miniaturization of Chemistry and Biology”, will be from 7 pm to 8 pm in the Mckenzie Merket Ballroom. For more information or questions, please contact Lisa Thomas at lisa.thomas@ttu.edu.