|
There will be 2 lectures given on Wednesday, February 22,2023 featuring guest speaker, Professor Robert T. Kennedy from the University of Michigan. The first, the Technical Lecture titled “Advances in LC-MS with Applications to Metabolomics ”, will be from 12 pm to 1 pm in ESB 120. The second, the Public Lecture titled “The Future Miniaturization of Chemistry and Biology”, will be from 7 pm to 8 pm in the Mckenzie Merket Ballroom. For more information or questions, please contact Lisa Thomas at lisa.thomas@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
2/16/2023
Originator:
Lisa Marie Thomas
Email:
Lisa.Thomas@ttu.edu
Department:
Chemistry
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/22/2023
Location:
McKenzie Merket Ballroom
Categories