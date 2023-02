Cognos Production will be restarted this Sunday, 2/19 at 6:00 pm Central time in an attempt to resolve an issue with Team Content. Downtime will be approximately one hour, and during this period, all Cognos reporting will be unavailable.

If you encounter issues with Cognos outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

2/17/2023



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental