We invite all Red Raiders to participate in our short survey to provide feedback about the campus bookstore and café. Our campus community’s input is valuable and will help us better understand their needs and preferences, which will allow us to make improvements to enhance your experience on campus.

Raider Depot | Campus Store - Customer Service Survey

Your honest feedback is crucial in helping us identify areas where we can improve and prioritize future enhancements. Your voice matters, and we appreciate your participation in making our campus a better place.







Thank you in advance!