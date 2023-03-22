HDFS 3390: Research Methods in Human Development and Family Studies.

This course provides an introduction to and overview of social science research methods, with an emphasis on the methods common in the field of Human Development and Family Studies.

Topics to be covered include: The scientific method, conducting library research and literature reviews, research ethics, validity and reliability, sampling, research designs, causal inference, experimentation, survey research, qualitative studies, and data analysis. In addition to in-class lectures, students will have the opportunity to gain insights through hands-on experience conducting research.