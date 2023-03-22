Participants will need to bring their own laptop and will need to install software prior to the workshop.





Analysis and visualization of quantitative data are essential skills for researchers in many disciplines. These skills enable researchers to effectively communicate key research results and share ideas with their respective communities. Data science incorporates these skills and emphasizes statistics, transformation, and extraction of meaning from datasets. Many tools exist to achieve data science goals; however, the Python programming language is a common and accessible solution that has an ecosystem of open-source numerical analysis libraries that are continually updated and improved upon.

This workshop will provide an overview of data science tools and applications in the Python programming language. Participants can expect to learn how to load, plot, summarize, and transform data to aid in exploration, discovery, and visualization of research results. Python libraries such as NumPy, Matplotlib, pandas, and xarray will be used to achieve these goals. This workshop will be most valuable to participants who have an intermediate understanding of at least one programming language and are interested in learning how to expand their data science skills.

RSVP: brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu





