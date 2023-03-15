The Top Techsan award honors staff members who display hard work, dedication and genuine Red Raider enthusiasm. Honorees will be recognized at the Top Techsan Luncheon on Thursday, May 17, 2023. Up to five individuals will be selected for this honor and each will receive a cash award of $500 during the event.

To be eligible for consideration nominees must:

Be a current full-time, non-faculty employee of the university

Have completed a minimum of two years of service as of December 31, 2022

We have updated our selection process for Top Techsan; going forward it will be a two-step process. You, as nominator, will complete a nomination form. Then nominees will receive an email from TTAA with a separate application form that they should complete themselves. Please let your nominee know you have nominated them and to be expecting an email from TTAA.

The online nomination form can be found at www.texastechalumni.org/toptechsan. The deadline for submitting a nomination is Friday, March 10, 2023. Nominees will receive their application emails on Monday, March 13th. Previous nominations are kept on file for 3 years.

2022 Top Techsan Timeline

Feb. 27 Nominations open

March 10 Nominations close

March 13 Nominee applications open

March 31 Nominee applications close

April 07 2023 Top Techsans announced

Feel free to contact Kahlie Callison, Director of Engagement, at 834-4412 or kahlie.callison@ttu.edu if you have any questions. We look forward to celebrating our Top Techsans and the school we love so dearly.