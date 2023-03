Join RISE and the City of Lubbock Health Department for this testing and vaccine clinic. STI and HPV tests will be available to students, and hepatitis B and shingles vaccines are offered for staff and faculty. Participants must bring their insurance card but will be helped regardless of status. To receive results, participants will visit the City of Lubbock Health Department clinic. Posted:

3/17/2023



Presley Black



presblac@ttu.edu



Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 3/31/2023



SUB Matador Room



