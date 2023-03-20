Expanding the Circle - Faculty Fellows Program

Texas Tech’s Indigenous and Native American Studies Circle invites faculty members to participate in Expanding the Circle, a three-year project to expand Texas Tech’s curriculum and to establish reciprocal relationships with Native communities in our region, including the Comanche Nation, the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe. Expanding the Circle is funded by a Humanities Initiatives Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and will be administered through the TLPDC. Fellows will participate in a workshop series throughout 2023-24 to create a new or revised course in their field focusing on Indigenous and Native American Studies themes. Upon completion, Fellows will receive a stipend of $1500, and financial and practical support to offer their courses in concert with the Humanities Center’s 2024-25 theme of “Celebrating Indigenous Resilience and Cultural Survival: Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Red River War.” Participants will also have the opportunity to integrate their courses with the new Certificate Program in Indigenous and Native American Studies.

The application deadline is April 14th, 2023.

Further details and the application portal are available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/ExpandingtheCircle.php

Please direct inquiries to project Co-Director Allison Whitney allison.whitney@ttu.edu