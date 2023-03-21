The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a MathWorks educational event on Tuesday, March 21, 11 am - 1 pm (CT). MathWorks produces mathematical computing software for engineers, scientists, mathematicians, and researchers.

MathWorks professionals will review the following topics:

MathWorks Roadmap

Data Analysis

Highlights and Features

MATLAB in Action

Engage with MathWorks: Questions & Answers

MathWorks will provide lunch for participants, so please RSVP by March 10 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details