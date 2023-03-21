The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a MathWorks educational event on Tuesday, March 21, 11 am - 1 pm (CT). MathWorks produces mathematical computing software for engineers, scientists, mathematicians, and researchers.
MathWorks professionals will review the following topics:
- MathWorks Roadmap
- Data Analysis
- Highlights and Features
- MATLAB in Action
- Engage with MathWorks: Questions & Answers
MathWorks will provide lunch for participants, so please RSVP by March 10 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
- Date: Tuesday, March 21st
- Time: 11 pm - 1 pm (CT)
- Location: This event will be held in TLPDC Room 150. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation.