TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
MathWorks Educational Event on Tuesday, March 21, 11 am - 1 pm (CT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a MathWorks educational event on Tuesday, March 21, 11 am - 1 pm (CT). MathWorks produces mathematical computing software for engineers, scientists, mathematicians, and researchers. 

MathWorks professionals will review the following topics:

  • MathWorks Roadmap
  • Data Analysis
  • Highlights and Features
  • MATLAB in Action
  • Engage with MathWorks: Questions & Answers   

 

MathWorks will provide lunch for participants, so please RSVP by March 10 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees. 

Event Details

  • Date: Tuesday, March 21st
  • Time: 11 pm - 1 pm (CT)
  • Location: This event will be held in TLPDC Room 150. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation.

 
Posted:
3/20/2023

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/21/2023

Location:
This event will be held in TLPDC Room 150. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation.

Categories