The Department of Psychological Sciences is seeking college students, aged 18-21 and diagnosed with a chronic illness (e.g., diabetes, obesity, cancer, hypertension, asthma, arthritis) to participate in our research study on mood, behavior, and health.
The study will take approximately 20-25 minutes to complete. All participation is entirely remote.
You will receive a $10 Amazon gift card for your participation.
Please contact the PI for more information or to participate: Dr. Caroline Cummings, carolicu@ttu.edu
The study was approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.