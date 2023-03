Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and his ‘Country On Tour’ concert comes to Lubbock Thursday, July 27th with special guests Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke, and Tyler Braden. Purchase your tickets here!

Posted:

3/15/2023



Originator:

Seghen Teferi



Email:

steferi@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Arts & Entertainment