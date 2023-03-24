Friday, March 24, 2023

9:00AM - 12:00 PM

Experimental Sciences Building 1

1008 Canton Ave.

Texas Tech University

Coffee and snacks will be provided

Allow us to (re)introduce ourselves! With brand-new, state-of-the-art equipment, a few fresh faces, and an unmatched catalog of services, the researchers at the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics are eager to assist with your research needs.

Our rates are not only competitive with other academic institutions and the private sector, but we provide valuable additional expert services to our clients at no extra charge.

Whether you are interested in sample preparation and processing, method development, instrument training, data analysis, figure generation, or customized software, we invite you to visit and learn what the CBG can do for you!





Visit our website to learn more about the Center, including our services and rates.