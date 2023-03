Join the University Career Center in our Balancing Your Life virtual workshop on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 12PM! Through this workshop, you’ll identify areas of responsibility and their impact on achieving a work/school/life balance.

*This workshop is interactive and requires materials to participate. Please plan to have paper and several markers or crayons, and pens available.

Registration in Hire Red Raiders is required: https://ttu.12twenty.com/events/30006101151303