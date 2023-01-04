Join the members of Alpha Phi Omega for a day of community service and fun. The members will be traveling to Camp Rio Blanco Girl Scout Camp on April 1, 2023 and help the camp with a variety of service projects that will help restore the camp for its guest and scouts. Projects that have been completed in the past range from the following. -Painting Cabins -Clearing Hiking Trails -Sorting and Moving Camp Supplies -Cleaning Cabins -Building Tent Platforms etc. The goal of the weekend is to provide an opportunity for the camp to receive support from the community and help out as much as possible. Lunch and Dinner will be provided to all participants. Please reach out if you have any questions about the event. Camp Rio Blanco RR 2 Box 110 Crosbyton, TX 79322

Posted:

3/16/2023



Originator:

Carlos Favela



Email:

carlos.favela@ttu.edu



Department:

Enrollment Management



Time: 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/1/2023



Location:

Crosbyton, Texas



