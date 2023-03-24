Students, It’s that time of the year to register for Dance Technique Placement Juries! Below is all the information you will need. Please fill out this online registration form no later than Monday, March 20th by 11:59pm: PLACEMENT JURIES: Date: Friday, March 24th in the Creative Movement Studio Jury Guidelines: If you want to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, or jazz class in the Fall 2023 term, you must attend the jury for the genre in which you want to enroll.

To participate in a jury, you must pre-register by Monday, March 20th. Preregistration information will be posted on the callboards in the CMS and emailed out to students.

The jury will consist of demonstrations of skills; students must demonstrate competency in these skills in order to advance to the next level of technique. These skills are listed in your syllabus.

All jury phrasework will be taught on the day of the jury.

If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a conflict with another class, an excuse letter from class can be provided for you to by notating in this form or by contacting the dance program prior to Monday, March 20th (dance.info@ttu.edu).

If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a non-academic conflict, you must submit jury video(s) for the specific technique to the dance program by Monday, March 20th (dance.info@ttu.edu). Video links will be sent to the students as needed.

Students currently enrolled in Level IV technique classes do not need to take juries in person but can do so if desired. There is a portion on the form to let us know if you are attending juries if you are currently enrolled in Jazz IV or Contemporary IV (Spring 2023) or took Ballet IV in Fall 2022. Placement Juries Schedule: Friday, March 24th Check-In begins at 8:30am in CMS Lobby

Ballet Jury: 9am-9:50am in CMS 110

Jazz Jury: 10am-10:50am in CMS 110

Contemporary Jury: 11am-11:50am in CMS 110 DAN Technique Course Offerings in Fall 2023: DAN 1201: Introduction to Dance Technique (T/TH 11am-12:20pm)

DAN 2205: Ballet II (T/TH 12:30-1:50pm), DAN 3205: Ballet III (M/W 9:30-10:50am), DAN 4205: Ballet IV (M/W 9:30-10:50am) – all have Friday lab 9-9:50am

DAN 1203: Jazz I (M/W 9:30-10:50am), DAN 2203: Jazz II (M/W 11am-12:20pm), DAN 3203: Jazz III (M/W 11am-12:20pm) – all have Friday lab 10-10:50am

DAN 2207: Contemporary II (T/TH 11am-12:20pm), DAN 3207: Contemporary III (T/TH 9:30-10:50am), DAN 4207: Contemporary IV (T/TH 9:30-10:50am) – all have Friday lab 11-11:50am

DAN 1108: Hip-Hop (M/W 2:00-3:20pm) – no jury required for enrollment

DAN 1101: Tap (T/TH 3:30-4:50pm) – no jury required for enrollment Please send questions directly to dance.info@ttu.edu. Posted:

