Lady Raider Nation, we need you at the United Supermarkets Arena this Thursday, March 16th at 6pm as we host Round 1 of the WNIT! Get your tickets today!









Ticket link: texastech.com/tickets Posted:

3/15/2023



Originator:

Brianna Lemaster



Email:

Bri.Lemaster@ttu.edu



Department:

Athletic Director



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 3/16/2023



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Athletics