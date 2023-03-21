"I'll Just Be Me"; Virtual Reality User's Perceptions of Immersive Virtual Reality Community and Relationship Formation. Please reach out via email if you would like to attend virtually on Zoom. The defense will last for 20 minutes and then be opened up for questions from the audience. Kameron Tham-Vandegrift will defend their thesis titledPlease reach out via email if you would like to attend virtually on Zoom. The defense will last for 20 minutes and then be opened up for questions from the audience. Join this defense if you are interested in research involving immersive virtual reality (VR headsets) or evolving technologies with varying applications! This research investigates VR user's perceptions about community and relationship formation through 17 qualitative semi-structured interviews with a focus on queer VR user's perceptions. Posted:

3/20/2023



Originator:

Kamm Tham-Vandegrift



Email:

kthamvan@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:10 PM

Event Date: 3/21/2023



Location:

Holden Hall 271



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Academic

