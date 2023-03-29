The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. The lectures will be offered monthly at 12:00 noon CT. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.
Recognizing the Signs of Human Trafficking
The presentation discussion includes recognizing the individuals at risk or potentially involved in human trafficking on college and university campuses.
Cecelia M. Ruiz is pursuing her Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration and Health Services (Ph.D.) from Northcentral University and expects to complete her degree in June 2023. In April 2020, she was granted a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, Healthcare Administration by Northcentral University. Her past work experience includes serving as a federal human resource specialist, classification specialist, organizational change agent, corporate trainer, educator, high-school science teacher, and elementary reading teacher. She also has served as a social service case manager to the homeless and private business owners. Cecelia is currently evaluating an eLearning venue that would contribute to the regeneration of human trafficking victims and survivors.
This event is free and open to the public.