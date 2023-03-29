The presentation discussion includes recognizing the individuals at risk or potentially involved in human trafficking on college and university campuses.





Cecelia M. Ruiz is pursuing her Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration and Health Services (Ph.D.) from Northcentral University and expects to complete her degree in June 2023. In April 2020, she was granted a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, Healthcare Administration by Northcentral University. Her past work experience includes serving as a federal human resource specialist, classification specialist, organizational change agent, corporate trainer, educator, high-school science teacher, and elementary reading teacher. She also has served as a social service case manager to the homeless and private business owners. Cecelia is currently evaluating an eLearning venue that would contribute to the regeneration of human trafficking victims and survivors.

This event is free and open to the public.