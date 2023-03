We are looking for female participants who takes oral contraceptives. This study will be examining morning vs. afternoon urine and biomarkers in females. The study will involve 2 visits per day to the laboratory for 1 week, including urine collection, blood collection, and body weight. Each visit takes about 10 min.





If you are interested, please reach out to Marcos Keefe, makeefe@ttu.edu





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.