Please join First-Gen for a Night at the Park. We will be having music, food, games, and more. Please be sure to RSVP with the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/TjEhVb905j

Posted:

3/14/2023



Originator:

Sharon Gonzales



Email:

Sharon.C.Gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

Mentor Tech Operations



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/14/2023



Location:

Tech Terrace Park



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental